'Piles Of Cash, NEET Admit Card, OMR Sheets': Bihar PMCH Hostel Fire & Shocking...

PMCH Hostel Fire: A fire broke out in the hostel of Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) in Bihar on Thursday. Initially, the incident was treated as a routine fire case, and the flames were promptly extinguished. However, what was discovered during the subsequent search of the hostel room left everyone stunned. The discovery has led to fresh trouble for the Nitish Kumar-led Bihar Government where the BJP is an alliance partner. Already in the soup over the 2024 NEET Exam paper leak incident, the new discovery from the medical college's hostel room is set to expose many other layers in the Bihar paper leak scam.

When the fire in PMCH's Chanakya Hostel was extinguished, the findings during the subsequent search made it evident that the room was far from ordinary. NEET-PG admit cards, OMR sheets of MBBS exams, liquor bottles and several bundles of Rs 500 notes were recovered, some of which were partially burned in the fire. It was estimated that the cash amounted to approximately Rs 10 to Rs 12 lakh.

The hostel room of Bihar's largest medical college was filled with suspicious items, suggesting possible forgery related to MBBS and PG admissions. While PMCH officials have assured that an investigation will be conducted, no one is willing to address how such a racket could have been operating right under their watch. The room belongs to 2022 PG passout Ajay Singh who is said to be a resident of Samastipur of Bihar. Despite passing out from the PMCH, Ajay Singh still has two rooms in his control and it is being speculated that the accused may have been using these rooms to carry out 'cash for admission' racket.

Since he is suspected of operating from the PMCH hostel, opposition parties including RJD are alleging that not only PMCH officials but even some government officials and ministers may have been hands in gloves in the crime. Last year, NEET-UG paper was leaked in Bihar leading to massive protest and a CBI investigation into the case.