Pimpri Vidhan Sabha Chunav Result 2024 Live Winner and Losser Candidate Anna Dadu Bansode-NCP, Sulakshana Shilwant-Dhar-NCPSP Total Votes Margin BJP Congress Shiv Sena NCP ECI Maharashtra Assembly election result
Pimpri Assembly Election Result 2024 Live: Pimpri’s tight contest unfolds as NCP’s Anna Bansode seeks re-election against 14 rivals. Key players include BSP’s Sundar Mhasukant and newcomer Rajendra Chajchidak. A critical Pune constituency, Pimpri reflects the Maha Vikas Aghadi-Mahayuti alliance battle. Results will shape regional political trends. Stay tuned for live updates.
Trending Photos
Pimpri Assembly Election Result 2024 Live: Pimpri, a vital constituency in Pune district, stands out for its blend of urban and rural voters, making it a critical focus in Maharashtra’s political landscape.
2019 Elections: NCP’s Dominance
In the previous assembly elections, Anna Dadu Bansode of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) emerged victorious, securing 86,985 votes. He defeated the Shiv Sena candidate, who garnered 67,177 votes, cementing the NCP's hold on the seat.
Key Candidates for the 2024 Elections
This year, the constituency sees a mix of prominent players and new challengers. The key contenders include:
- Anna Dadu Bansode (NCP) is the incumbent MLA aiming for re-election.
- Sundar Mhasukant (Bahujan Samaj Party): representing a smaller yet determined party.
- Rajendra Singh ji Chajchidak (Rashtriye Balmiki Sena Paksha)—a new entrant in the race.
- 12 other candidates, reflecting a diverse political contest.
Application and Contestant Details
Out of 45 total applications, 19 were accepted, 4 rejected, and 22 withdrawals finalized a contest with 15 candidates on the ballot.
Pimpri Vidhan Sabha Chunav Vote Counting 2024 Live:
The Role of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA)
The MVA alliance, which includes Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and NCP (Sharad Pawar faction), plays a pivotal role in shaping Pimpri's electoral dynamics. With the Shiv Sena and NCP traditionally being strong rivals, this election promises a tight contest.
Critical Factors at Play
Voter preferences, regional issues, and shifting alliances will heavily influence the outcome. Pimpri’s election results could significantly impact the political trends in Pune and beyond.
Stay tuned for live updates as the counting progresses and the fate of this key constituency unfolds.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.
Live Tv