Pimpri Vidhan Sabha Chunav Result 2024 Live Winner and Losser Candidate Anna Dadu Bansode-NCP, Sulakshana Shilwant-Dhar-NCPSP Total Votes Margin BJP Congress Shiv Sena NCP ECI Maharashtra Assembly election result

Pimpri Assembly Election Result 2024 Live: Pimpri, a vital constituency in Pune district, stands out for its blend of urban and rural voters, making it a critical focus in Maharashtra’s political landscape.

2019 Elections: NCP’s Dominance

In the previous assembly elections, Anna Dadu Bansode of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) emerged victorious, securing 86,985 votes. He defeated the Shiv Sena candidate, who garnered 67,177 votes, cementing the NCP's hold on the seat.

Key Candidates for the 2024 Elections

This year, the constituency sees a mix of prominent players and new challengers. The key contenders include:

Anna Dadu Bansode (NCP) is the incumbent MLA aiming for re-election.

Sundar Mhasukant (Bahujan Samaj Party): representing a smaller yet determined party.

Rajendra Singh ji Chajchidak (Rashtriye Balmiki Sena Paksha)—a new entrant in the race.

12 other candidates, reflecting a diverse political contest.

Application and Contestant Details

Out of 45 total applications, 19 were accepted, 4 rejected, and 22 withdrawals finalized a contest with 15 candidates on the ballot.

Pimpri Vidhan Sabha Chunav Vote Counting 2024 Live:

The Role of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA)

The MVA alliance, which includes Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and NCP (Sharad Pawar faction), plays a pivotal role in shaping Pimpri's electoral dynamics. With the Shiv Sena and NCP traditionally being strong rivals, this election promises a tight contest.

Critical Factors at Play

Voter preferences, regional issues, and shifting alliances will heavily influence the outcome. Pimpri’s election results could significantly impact the political trends in Pune and beyond.

Stay tuned for live updates as the counting progresses and the fate of this key constituency unfolds.