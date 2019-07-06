close

UNESCO

Pink City Jaipur designated World Heritage Site by UNESCO

Pink City Jaipur is now a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The UN body--United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization, in its 43rd session of the World Heritage Committee announced its decision that the city is now a world heritage site. 

Image Courtesy: Pixabay

New Delhi: Pink City Jaipur is now a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The UN body--United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization, in its 43rd session of the World Heritage Committee announced its decision that the city is now a world heritage site. 

Jaipur, capital of Rajasthan, was founded in 1727 by Sawai Jai Singh II and is a major tourist destination being part of the golden triangle--a tourist circuit that connects Delhi, Agra and Jaipur.

The UNESCO describing the city said, "The city's urban planning shows an exchange of ideas from ancient Hindu and modern Mughal as well as Western cultures. The grid plan is a model that prevails in the West, while the organization of the different districts refers to traditional Hindu concepts."

The UNESCO added, "The streets feature continuous collonaded businesses that intersect in the centre, creating large public squares called chaupars. Markets, stalls, residences and temples built along the main streets have uniform facades."

PM welcomed the move and tweeted, "Jaipur is a city associated with culture and valour. Elegant and energetic, Jaipur's hospitality draws people from all over.  Glad that this city has been inscribed as a World Heritage Site by UNESCO."

India now has 38 UNESCO World Heritage sites. Seven sites from seven countries-- India, China, Indonesia, Japan, Lao, Bahrain and Australia, were added to the site on Saturday. 

Being on the heritage list means, it has a cultural and historical significance and is protected under international laws such as Geneva conventions and Hague Convention for the Protection of Cultural Property in the Event of Armed Conflict. 

