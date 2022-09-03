Abhishek Banerjee lashed out at the Modi government after facing ED interrogation on Friday. He said, "If there is any link with me, if there is any proof that I took five paise, there is no need to put ED-CBI (ED, CBI). I will hang myself and die." After facing ED interrogation for the third time, this is how Abhishek Banerjee challenged the Modi government. Abhishek also attacks Home Minister Amit Shah. He said, 'This money (cow trafficking) goes to BJP. It is not cow-trafficking corruption, it is Home Minister corruption."

BJP MP Dilip Ghosh counter-attacks in this context. BJP's all-India vice-president Ghosh said, "Pisi-Bhaipo (Aunt-Nephew) in the coming days, will have to sleep on the ground like Anubrata Mondal." ED Questioned Abhishek Banerjee for eight hours yesterday.

Trinamool All India General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee attacked Amit Shah as 'Pappu' on Friday. And after that, Trinamool launched a new T-shirt using that word. From Friday night, the picture of the new t-shirt started going viral on the net. Abhishek-followers, especially in the TMC, have started campaigning with this new t-shirt. A cartoon of the Union Home Minister's face is printed on the t-shirt. Just below it is written 'India's Biggest Pappu'. There is also a reason behind calling Shah 'India's Biggest Pappu'. In Indian politics, BJP leaders attacked Rahul Gandhi, the former president of Congress and son of Sonia Gandhi, as 'Pappu'. This time an opposition party leader has reversed that game and used it against the BJP.