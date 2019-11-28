हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
The counting of votes for the assembly bypoll held recently in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh district will be held on Thursday, November 28.

Pithoragarh assembly bypoll: Watch live streaming of counting of votes on Zee News

DEHRADUN: The counting of votes for the assembly bypoll held recently in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh district will be held on Thursday, November 28.

The counting votes will begin at 8 am and the final results will be out by 5 pm. The election for the Pithoragarh seat in Uttarakhand took place on Monday (November 25). Over 47 per cent of the electorate cast their vote in the Pithoragarh assembly bypoll. A total of 145 polling booths were set up in the constituency for 1,05,711 voters.

The voting was conducted using EVM and VVPAT machines, as per the order of the state poll panel.

The by-election was necessitated after the death of Prakash Pant, the state cabinet minister, in June.

While Congress party had fielded Anju Lunthi, BJP nominated Chandra Pant as its candidate for the Pithoragarh assembly by-polls. 

Chandra is the wife of sitting MLA from Pithoragarh and former state finance and parliamentary affairs minister Prakash Panth whose death on June 6 necessitated bypoll to the seat.

The Election Commission had issued the notification for the by-election to Pithoragarh constituency (44) on October 30.

To check the live coverage of the counting of votes for Pithoragarh assembly bypoll on TV, tune into Zee News.

To watch the live coverage on your mobile or desktop, check the LIVE TV page, where you will get the latest updates on the vote counting.

