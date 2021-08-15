Union ministers demand action against Oppn members for ruckus in Rajya Sabha

New Delhi: Seven Union ministers met Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday and demanded action against some Opposition members for their alleged unruly acts in the House on August 11.

The ministers met Naidu and described the Opposition members' actions as "unprecedented, extreme and violent", sources said.

They said the ministers handed over a memorandum to the chairman in this regard.

During the meeting with Naidu, the delegation also referred to marshals being prevented from discharging their duties inside the House.

Naidu said he will look into the matter and take a decision regarding the appropriate course of action.

The ministers who called on the Rajya Sabha chairman were Piyush Goyal, Pralhad Joshi, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Dharmendra Pradhan, Bhupender Yadav, Arjun Ram Meghwal and V Muraleedharan.

Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh was also present at the meeting.

Naidu also held a meeting with Panel Vice Chairman Sasmit Patra, who was in the chair when the unruly incidents took place in the Rajya sabha.

The chairman visited the Parliament House on Saturday and watched the entire video recording of the scenes in the House, including the scuffle involving some members and marshals, on August 11.

Naidu and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla have discussed the matter earlier and have hinted at strong action against the erring MPs.

The sources said the Rajya Sabha chairman is exploring various options, including the setting up of a high-powered committee, to look into the incidents and recommend steps to avoid their recurrence in the future.