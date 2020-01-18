हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
World Economic Forum

Piyush Goyal to lead Indian delegation at World Economic Forum in Davos

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal will lead the Indian delegation to the 50th World Economic Forum (WEF) at Davos, Switzerland. Accordingly, the Minister who also holds the railways portfolio, will hold bilateral meetings with ministers of Australia, South Africa, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Switzerland, Korea and Singapore.

New Delhi: Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal will lead the Indian delegation to the 50th World Economic Forum (WEF) at Davos, Switzerland. Accordingly, the Minister who also holds the railways portfolio, will hold bilateral meetings with ministers of Australia, South Africa, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Switzerland, Korea and Singapore.

"He will also meet Director-General of World Trade Organization and Secretary-General of Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD)," the Ministry of Commerce & Industry said in a statement.

"Apart from this Commerce and Industry Minister will hold bilateral meetings with CEOs of companies, attend WEF sessions and round tables on accelerating investments in Indian Railways and attracting Global Institutional Investments in India."

Besides, he will participate in an informal WTO ministerial gathering being held in Davos.

The WEF annual meeting in Davos engages the world`s top leaders to shape global, regional and industry agendas at the beginning of the year.

The WEF at Davos will be held from January 20-24, 2020.

