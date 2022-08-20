Jammu and Kashmir: Jammu and Kashmir police on Saturday claimed to have cracked the grenade lobbing incident on the minority communities in the Gopalpora area of Budgam district by arresting two hybrid militants of LeT. SSP Budgam said "Police cracked grenade lobbing incident on minority at Gopalpora on 15/8/22 in which 1 person from minority was seriously injured. 2 Hybrid terrorists of LeT were arrested. The vehicle used by terrorists was also seized. Giving further details he said "During the late evening hours of 15th August 2022, one grenade lobbing incident took place at Gopalpora Chadoora in which one person of minority community namely Krishna Kumar got injured.

During the course of the investigation, one small CCTV footage was collected which revealed that 02 scooty-borne suspects are involved in the grenade lobbing incident. Many suspects were picked up for questioning and during further investigation, police received information that one individual namely Sahil Ahmad Wani resident of Tangnar Kralpopra Chadoora is involved in the incident.

The said individual is arrested and during his sustaining questioning, he admitted that he along with the main conspirator and hybrid terrorist namely Altaf Farooq @ Amir resident of Tangnar Kralpora are involved in the commission of the crime. Accordingly, the raid was conducted and the individual was arrested.

During the search of the individual, Posters of terrorist organisation TRF along with some incriminating material and one hand grenade were recovered. The scooty bearing registration No.JK01 AH 7426 make TVS used in the commission of crime has also been seized in the instant case.

The accused person namely Altaf Farooq aka Amir has also been found involved in the illegal transfer of money, receipt and distribution of funds from the terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Toiba.

The investigation of the case is at its earlier stage and more arrests and recoveries are expected.