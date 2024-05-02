Planning A Holiday In Maldives? Think Twice As Crime Against Tourists On A Rise, Indians Attacked

Maldives was a favourite tourist destination for Indians. However, things have taken a bitter turn of events since the pro-China government led by Mohamed Muizzu came to power in Maldives. Muizzu came to power riding on 'India Out' campaign. The relations between India and Maldives turned sour in January this year after Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Lakshadweep in a bid to promote domestic tourism. However, Maldivian leaders mocked India and made insulting remarks against PM Modi. Since then, the number of Indian tourists visiting the Maldives has declined but still, many Indians are visiting the island nation.

However, the country doesn't look safe as radical elements have become more active there, show some recent incidents and various reports. In a recent incident, a couple of Indians were attacked by Maldivians after a minor altercation near Central Park in Hulhumale. In another incident, an Israeli woman was targeted in the Maldives and was forced to leave the country, according to reports.

Israeli tourist tried to enter one of the islands in the Maldives for a holiday while her country commits genocide. She was kicked out by local island community and last reports indicate she was on her way back to the airport after realizing humanity does not welcome them anymore pic.twitter.com/PsKcUYp9UB — Muad M Zaki (@muadmzaki) April 30, 2024

While the tensions between India and Maldives have increased, Maldivian foreign minister Moosa Zameer is likely to visit India next week. If Zameer visits India, it will be the first high-level tour by either side since Muizzu took office last year. Muizzu has already visited China but is yet to visit India. As per reports, a request regarding his visit is pending with New Delhi.

According to reports, Zameer is likely to take up debt payment issues with India seeking leniency on the repayment term. Successive Maldivian governments have taken loans from India from time to time. Muizzu, since taking over power, has limited defence ties with India while leaning towards China.