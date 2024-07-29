Planning A Trip On 15th August? These Are The Places You Could Visit

Whenever one talks about celebrating Independence Day in a hill station, the name Shimla first comes to people's mind. Almost every road in Shimla has tourists. Gandhi Chowk, Mall Road, Scandal Point and Shimla Christ Church have the highest number of people on Independence Day. When patriotic songs are played at Gandhi Chowk, everyone is painted in the color of the tricolor. Many roads here are decorated with the colors of the tricolor. In Shimla you can explore amazing places like Jakhu Temple, Kufr and Ridge.

If you want to experience the beauty of India on August 15, you can visit the "Heaven on Earth" aka Kashmir. This place is known for its beautiful and fascinating view covered by snowy mountains. In Kashmir you can visit beautiful places like Srinagar, Pahalgam, Gulmarg, Tulian Lake and Lidder Valley. Independence Day can be celebrated very well by visiting these places.



On Independence Day, Mussoorie presents a different view. All the roads, squares and markets here are painted with tricolor colors. Especially Gandhi Chowk and Mall Road are more lively on Independence Day. When patriotic songs are played in the mountains, the atmosphere is amazing.



Nestled in the beautiful valleys of Himachal, Dharamshala is a hill station where the Independence Day celebrations are fun in a different way. During the special event on August 15, you can only see the tricolor on the road. The Dharamshala War Memorial is decorated with the tricolor. Many patriotic programs are organized here on August 15.



If you want to celebrate August 15 in the beautiful valleys of Northeast India, you should go to Shillong. Shillong is one such place in Northeast where people from different parts of Northeast come to celebrate independence day and watch the show. The parade organized here attracts more people.



Visiting these places during Independence Day wil give you a beautiful experience of traveling while feeling connected to your county as well.