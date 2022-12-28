Planning to celebrate New Year in Noida? Keep these things in mind

New Delhi: The New Year is around the corner with people across the globe making various plans on how to ring in 2023. This new year, unlike a previous couple of years, is likely to witness huge celebrations as the number of Covid-19 cases across India has declined. However, people who are planning to celebrate the New Year in Noida (after a two-year lull due to the coronavirus pandemic) need to keep a few things in mind.

According to various media reports, the Noida administration has issued an advisory regarding buying or drinking liquor from suspicious places. The district administration has issued an advisory in view of the recent hooch tragedies in Bihar and a few other states.

As per District Excise Officer RB Singh, people should not buy liquor from illegal shopkeepers.

"This type of liquor contains methyl alcohol and is very injurious to health. Drinking it can damage the eyes and sometimes even result in death," he said.

"We are running a campaign against it and are nabbing people who make illegal liquor and those who supply it," Singh said.

The Excise department has also deployed its teams at all the Noida borders to stop the supply of poisonous liquor.

According to the Excise Act, 2010, making or selling spurious liquor can land you in jail with a punishment of life imprisonment or death. A fine of up to Rs 10 lakh can also be imposed.

Noida Police destroys 60,000 litres of illicit liquor worth Rs 3.80 crore

Earlier last week, around 60,000 litres of illicit liquor worth Rs 3.80 crore seized by the Noida police was destroyed in pursuance of court orders. Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida) Ashutosh Dwivedi said the liquor was seized in 500 cases between 2015 and 2022. The illicit liquor was destroyed on Saturday, he said.

"Around 60,000 litres of liquor which was seized by Sector 39 and Sector 20 police stations has been destroyed after due procedures. This liquor was occupying storage space in these police stations. This liquor was estimated worth Rs 3.80 crore," Dwivedi said.

Similarly, 19 vehicles have been auctioned which were impounded by Sector 20 police station in connection with these cases. These included five four-wheelers and 14 two-wheelers, he said.

"The amount recovered from the auction of these vehicles would be submitted in the state treasury," Dwivedi added.

Noida cops tell mall, bar operators to step up security ahead of New Year celebrations

Meanwhile, the Noida Police last week held a meeting with operators of shopping malls and bars to review security arrangements ahead of New Year and asked them to ramp up preparations during the festive season.

The police warned that they would take strict action in cases of drunk driving but also said this time in a novel initiative they would be arranging hired cabs with verified drivers to help tipplers reach home safely.

According to industry estimates, nearly two lakh revelers are expected on New Year's eve and January 1 at shopping malls in Sector 18, the biggest market and revenue generator of Noida.

A security audit of these malls, bars, and restaurants has been done to assess how many security personnel they have and what is their deployment, what is the coverage of CCTV cameras installed on their premises, and the existing dark areas which need to be lit up.

The police directed mall operators to make sure that there is no dark spot left on their premises, especially in parking areas or greenbelts by properly lighting them.

"When fixing CCTV cameras, make sure that all of them are functional. For those CCTV areas installed in parking and entry/exit points, make sure they are positioned in a way to not only capture the number of vehicles but also the faces of front passengers in them," DCP Noida Harish Chander told mall operators.

The review meeting was held at the NEA Bhawan in Sector 6 in the presence of DCP Noida Harish Chander, Additional DCP Ashutosh Dwivedi and ACP Rajneesh Verma with representatives of malls like Gardens Galleria, DLF Mall of India, Radisson Blu, and bar operators in attendance.