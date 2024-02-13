Heading Out Amid Farmers' Delhi March? Check Traffic Advisory For Delhi NCR, Chandigarh Residents

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has alerted the commuters about the movement restrictions of vehicles at three borders of the city in view of the farmers’ protest march planned for February 13. Several farmer groups, mainly from Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab, have announced the march to demand a legal guarantee for MSP for their crops, one of the conditions they had agreed upon when they called off their agitation in 2021.

The traffic advisory said that commercial vehicles will face restrictions/diversions from Monday, while all types of vehicles will face the same from Tuesday at Singhu Border. Interstate buses going to Sonipat, Panipat, Karnal etc. via NH-44 will have to take ISBT to Majnu Ka Tilla to Signature Bridge to Khajuri Chowk to Loni Border to KMP via Khekra, the advisory said.

Heavy Goods Vehicles (HGVs) going to Sonipat, Panipat, Karnal etc. via NH-44 are advised to take exit number-2 on NH-44 (DSIIDC) intersection to Harish Chander Hospital crossing to Bawana road crossing to Bawana Chowk to Bawana-Auchandi Road reaching Auchandi Border to KMP via Saidpur chowki, the advisory added.

Cars and light goods vehicles going to Sonipat, Panipat Karnal etc. via NH-44 are advised to take exit from exit 1 (NH-44) Alipur cut to Shani Mandir, to Palla Bakhtawarpur Road Y-Point to Dahisara Village Road two lane stretch to MCD toll Dahisara to Jatti Kalan road to Singhu Stadium to PS Kundali reaching NH-44 towards Sonipat in Haryana.

They can also take exit from exit number-2 NH-44 DSIIDC intersection to Harish Chander Hospital Red Light to Sector-A/5 red light to Ramdev Chowk. Ramdev Chowk to Piau Maniyari Border (entering Haryana) towards NH-44, the advisory said.

They can also take Outer Ring Road from Mukarba Chowk to Madhuban Chowk to Bhagwan Mahavir Road to Rithala to Pansali Chowk to Helipad to UER-ll to Kanjhawala Road-Karala T-Point Kanjhawala Chowk to Jaunti Village to Jaunti Border/Nizampur Border and enter in Haryana Village Bamnoli and may go further via Nahra-Nahari road to Bahadurgarh road, the advisory stated.

Traffic from Delhi going to Ghaziabad through Gazipur border may take Pushta Road in front of Akshardham temple OR, Patparganj Road/Mother Dairy road OR, Chaudhary Charan Singh Marg ISBT Anand Vihar and exit from Maharajpur or Apsara border in UP Ghaziabad, it said.

Heavy/commercial vehicles going towards Bahadurgarh, Rohtak etc. via Rohtak Road are advised to use Najafgarh Nangloi Road from Nangloi Chowk to enter Haryana via Najafgarh Jharoda Border, it stated. Vehicles intending to go towards Bahadurgarh, Rohtak etc. via Rohtak Road may take left turn from PVC red light upto Jharoda Nala Crossing-take right turn upto Najafgarh Bahadurgarh Road reaching towards Bahadurgarh, the advisory said.

Motorists coming from Punjabi Bagh to turn left from Peeragarhi Chowk up to Najafgarh Road (8 KM) - turn right Uttam Nagar Chowk-Dwarka Mor-Tura Mandi-Najafgarh Firni Road turn left-Chhawla Stand-turn right Dhansa Stand-turn right Bahadurgarh Stand - turn left Najafgarh Bahadurgarh Road-Jharoda Village-Jharoda Border reaching towards Bahadurgarh (HR), it said.

Chandigarh Traffic Advisory

The Chandigarh Police has also issued a traffic advisory for February 13, stating that proper arrangements are being made for law and order and smooth traffic in the city. The public is advised to avoid travel towards the Mattour barrier (dividing road Sector-51/52), furniture market barrier (Chandigarh-Mohali road Sector- 53/54), Badheri barrier (dividing road Sector-54/55), dividing road Sector-55/56, Mohali barrier, Faidan barrier, Zirakpur barrier, Mullanpur barrier, Naya Gaon barrier, Housing Board Light Point Manimajra and Dhillon barrier.

Traffic Advisory For Punjab-Haryana Borders

The Haryana Police on Saturday issued a traffic advisory and urged commuters to limit travel on the main roads of the state to urgent situations on February 13, anticipating potential traffic disruptions on major routes from Haryana to Punjab. The Haryana government also ordered the suspension of mobile internet services and bulk SMS in seven districts -- Ambala, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Jind, Hisar, Fatehabad and Sirsa -- ahead of farmers' proposed march to Delhi.

Meanwhile, Haryana Director General of Police Shatrujeet Kapur along with Inspector General of Police (Ambala Range) Siwas Kaviraj and Ambala Superintendent of Police Jashandeep Singh Saturday visited the Shambhu border near Ambala to take stock of the arrangements in the wake of farmers' proposed march next week.

In the traffic advisory, police asked commuters going from Chandigarh to Delhi to take alternative routes via Derabassi, Barwala/Ramgarh, Saha, Shahbad, Kurukshetra, or through Panchkula, NH-344 Yamunanagar Indri/Pipli, Karnal. Similarly, passengers travelling from Delhi to Chandigarh have been asked to reach their destination via Karnal, Indri/Pipli, Yamunanagar, Panchkula, or Kurukshetra, Shahbad, Saha, Barwala, Ramgarh, according to police.

The road on the Ghaggar flyover at the Shambhu border was shut for traffic movement with police placing cemented barricades on the road. The Ghaggar river bed was also dug up to prevent farmers from reaching the highway through tractors, said officials.

Commuters travelling towards Ambala through Shambhu border faced inconvenience because of massive traffic snarls, the advisory said. The general public is appealed to travel to Punjab only in urgent circumstances, it said.

Preparations have been made to temporarily change traffic routes in affected districts, especially Ambala, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Jind, Fatehabad, Sirsa, said police. However, traffic movement will remain unaffected on all other routes in the state, said police while appealing to the public to refrain from unnecessary outings during this period.

The police have already stocked up concrete blocks, barbed wire, sandbags, barricades and other items at the Shambhu border in Ambala to stop the protesters from marching towards the national capital. Similar arrangements are being made in Jind and Fatehabad districts.

The farmers have planned to head to Delhi from the Ambala-Shambhu border, Khanauri-Jind and the Dabwali border. Haryana Police has already deployed 50 companies of central paramilitary forces to maintain law and order in the state.

Meanwhile, farmers are preparing themselves for marching towards Delhi even as they slammed the Haryana government for sealing the borders with Punjab. A three-member team of Union ministers on Thursday had held a detailed discussion with the leaders of farmer organisations.

The farmer leaders had said the Central ministers assured them that they would hold a second round of the meeting soon but they had also stated that their proposed 'Delhi Chalo' march on February 13 stands.