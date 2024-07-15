Planning To Trek 'Valley Of Flowers' In Monsoon, Know These Important Things

The Flower Trail is famous worldwide for its beautiful flowers. The special feature of this valley is that it changes its color every 15 days. Every year, this valley is open for tourists from June to October. This year it is open on June 1st where you can plan to come anytime till October 30th but July-August is considered the best time to visit here as maximum variety of flowers can be seen here. This place is heaven at least for nature lovers. Lilleorg is also included in the World Heritage list.



You can see more than 500 kinds of flowers

Here you can see more than 500 colorful flowers. Some flower species are such that they can only be found in this valley. The most beautiful of them is the flower of Morina Longifolia. However, the Brahma Kamal blooming in the valley is the most beautiful and has also been given the state flower of Uttarakhand. Apart from flowers, this valley is also full of many rare Himalayan plants and is also a biodiversity treasure.



You can also admire amazing views of the Tipra glacier, Ratabani peak, Gaur and Nilgiri mountains from the Lille Valley. Lilleorg is visited by a large number of domestic and foreign tourists every year.

Valley of Flowers Trekking Fee

Trekking fee for Indian nationals is Rs.200 while for foreigners it is Rs.800. Lilleoru tour guides are also available from Ghangaria base camp.



Important Hiking Tips

Before you go to the Valley of Flowers, remember that this trek must be done on foot. Car service is not available here.

You must obtain a passport to visit Lilleoru. You can't go here without it..

A good quality raincoat or poncho is a must when hiking in Lilleoru. Weatherproof backpack covers should be used to keep the inner surfaces of the bag dry. Waterproof shoes are recommended and several pairs of socks should always be worn during a monsoon excursion.

