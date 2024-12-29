New Delhi: Prayagraj, once known as Allahabad and Illahabad is a city steeped in history and spirituality. It is often referred to as Sangam Nagri due to the confluence of three sacred rivers — Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati. It is a place of deep religious significance, where millions of devotees gather every 12 years to partake in the grand Kumbh Mela, the world’s largest spiritual gathering.

Facilities Available in Maha Kumbh Village and Tent City

- Deluxe and Premium Tents: Comfortable, fire-resistant tents for a safe and pleasant stay.

- Round-the-Clock Security: Ensuring safety and peace of mind for all visitors.

- Buffet & Catering Services: Enjoy meals in the dining hall with a variety of options.

- Medical Facilities: On-site healthcare to ensure the well-being of all guests.

- Shuttle Service: Convenient transport for sightseeing and visits to bathing areas.

- Battery Vehicles: Easy mobility around the site for visitors.

- Cultural Performances & Spiritual Discourses: Daily events to enrich the spiritual experience.

- Yoga/Spa/Biking Facilities: Relaxation and fitness options for a rejuvenating stay.

How to Book Your Stay at Maha Kumbh Gram

- Visit the Official Website: Go to www.irctctourism.com/mahakumbhgram to access the booking options.

- Log In or Register: If you have an IRCTC account, log in using your credentials. If you are new, you can book as a guest by providing your email address and phone number.

- Click "Book Now": On the homepage of the Maha Kumbh Gram section, click on the “Book Now” button to proceed with your booking.

- Enter Accommodation Details: Fill in your preferred check-in and check-out dates, the number of rooms and guests, and choose your tent type (Super Deluxe or Villa).

- Provide Personal Information: Complete your booking by adding your name, contact number, email address, and any specific requirements you may have.

- Make the Payment: Select your preferred payment method (credit card, debit card, UPI, or net banking) and ensure the payment amount matches your selection.

- Receive Confirmation: Once the payment is processed, you will receive a confirmation email and SMS with all the booking details.

Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Tent City Costs and Rent

The IRCTC offers four categories of accommodation at the Maha Kumbh Gram, each with different pricing options, as follows:

Single Occupancy:

Deluxe Room: Rs 10,500 (includes breakfast)

Premium Room: Rs 15,525 (includes breakfast)

Deluxe Room on Shahi Snan Date: Rs 16,100 (includes breakfast)

Premium Room on Shahi Snan Date: Rs 21,735 (includes breakfast)

Double Occupancy:

Deluxe Room: Rs 12,000 (includes breakfast)

Premium Room: Rs 18,000 (includes breakfast)

Deluxe Room on Shahi Snan Date: Rs 20,000 (includes breakfast)

Premium Room on Royal Bath Date: Rs 30,000 (includes breakfast)

Extra Bed:

Deluxe Room: Rs 4,200

Premium Room: Rs 6,300

Deluxe Room on Royal Bath Date: Rs 7,000

Premium Room on Shahi Snan Date: Rs 10,500