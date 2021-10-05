हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sir Bani Yas Forum

Plans afoot for connectivity from Mediterranean to India via Gulf

Zee Media has learned that the plans focus on building a corridor from India to the Gulf and West Asia to Eastern Mediterranean which would finally connect to Europe and will be seen as a game-changer for the region.

Plans afoot for connectivity from Mediterranean to India via Gulf
File Photo

New Delhi: Plans are afoot for connectivity from the Mediterranean to India via the gulf involving countries like Greece, Cyprus, Egypt, UAE, Saudi Arabia and India. The foreign minister of India, Israeli, Egyptian, Cyprus, Greece and others are expected to meet in Dubai at the 12th edition of Sir Bani Yas Forum to further discuss the plan. The forum meets from 12th to 14th November.

Zee Media has learned that the plans focus on building a corridor from India to the Gulf and West Asia to Eastern Mediterranean which would finally connect to Europe and will be seen as a game-changer for the region.

The in-person meeting of the foreign ministers is expected to clear the counters of the connectivity project, which right now is in rudimentary mode of discussions.

Important to understand, three key countries in West Asia, who will be part of the discussion for the project - Saudi Arabia, Israel and UAE have close relationships with New Delhi. In fact, India, Israel and UAE are working on trilateral projects as well.

The Abraham Accords of 2020 saw normalisation of ties between Israel and UAE and since then both sides have increased engagements with each other including the presence of Israel pavilion at the Dubai Expo.

India has been taking a lead in several connectivity initiatives, from the Chabahar port project in Iran that links it to Central Asia and beyond to Kaladan Multimodal project in the east that connects it to ASEAN countries. Chabahar is also key to the International north-south transport corridor connecting Mumbai to Moscow.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Sir Bani Yas ForumGulf countriesMinistry of External AffairsChabahar port
Next
Story

Why's Priyanka Gandhi in jail, while minister roaming free?: Sanjay Raut slams UP govt

Must Watch

PT3M2S

Surreal waterfalls at Dubai Expo