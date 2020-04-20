Plasma therapy helps Delhi's critical coronavirus COVID-19 patient recover

New Delhi: A 49-year-old male coronavirus COVID-19 patient who was operated through Plasma Therapy at a Max Hospital in the national capital has shown positive results and was recently weaned off the ventilator support.

The patient from Delhi who had tested coronavirus positive on April 4, was admitted to the COVID-19 facility at Max Hospital in Saket with moderate symptoms and a history of fever and respiratory issues.

He was put on ventilator support on April 8 after his condition deteriorated.

When the patient showed no improvement in his condition, his family requested the hospital to treat him with the plasma, a first of its kind in India that was used to treat COVID-19.

The family came forward to arrange a donor for extracting plasma. The donor was also COVID-19 positive but had recovered well from the virus three weeks ago.

The patient was administered with fresh plasma on April 14. After receiving the treatment, the patient showed progressive improvement and by the fourth day, was weaned off ventilator support on the morning of April 18 and continued on supplementary oxygen.

The patient is now doing well and his two consecutive coronavirus tests have come negative.

Earlier, the same family had lost the father, Jasbeer Chaddha who succumbed to COVID-19 infection while the mother and the daughter of the family were discharged.

The number of COVID-19 confirmed cases in the national capital surged to 2,081 after 78 new cases were reported on Monday. The death count in Delhi stands at 47.

India's total coronavirus positive cases on Monday also jumped to 17,656 with 559 people succumbing to the fatal virus.