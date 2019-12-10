Plea in Delhi High Court seeks judicial inquiry, CBI probe into Delhi fire

NEW DELHI: A petition was filed in the Delhi High Court on Monday (December 9) seeking judicial enquiry and CBI probe into a massive blaze that killed 43 people and left more than 15 injured in Anaj Mandi area of Delhi on Sunday (December 8).

The plea was filed by Advocate Awadh Kaushik, who has said that the government and concerned authorities must frame strict guidelines in order to avoid such tragedies in future. In his plea, Kaushik has urged for a judicial enquiry by a retired Delhi High Court judge or a CBI probe in this incident. "The delinquency, felony and laxity on the part of the authorities concerned is nothing but a criminal offence having been committed by them with common mindset," the plea stated.

"It has been reported that not only was the building illegally constructed but even the manufacturing factory of plastic packing materials was being run therein illegally and without any registration, license, authority, certificate and even fire safety arrangements," it added. A division bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Harishankar will hear the matter on Tuesday (December 10).

Live TV

At least 43 people died after the fire broke out in an unauthorised bag manufacturing factory in Anaj Mandi area in Filmistan in the wee hours of Sunday. Delhi's Tiz Hazari court on Monday sent factory owner Rehan and manager Furkan to 14-day police custody for interrogation in this case.

A case was registered under Section 304 (punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian Penal Code against building owner Rehan, who went absconding after the fire broke out. He was later detained by the Delhi Police on Sunday evening, along with manager Furkan, who were the key accused in the case.

The Delhi government has also ordered a magisterial inquiry into the incident and sought a report within seven days. On Sunday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal visited the site of the incident and announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to families of those who lost their lives in the tragic incident. Additional assistance of Rs 1 lakh had also been announced to those injured.