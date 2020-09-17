Plea in Supreme Court seeks probe into China's surveillance on President, PM, judges

New Delhi: AN NGO, Save Them India Foundation, on Thursday (September 17) filed public interest litigation (PIL) in the Supreme Court seeking before the Supreme Court seeking a direction to the Centre to investigate China's alleged surveillance over the President of India and Prime minister, Judges (sitting and retired) of the apex court and High courts and other Influential personalities.

The petition sought a direction to register the first information report (FIR) for Cyber terrorism and Cybercrime under sections 66F, 70, 72 and 72A of the Information and Technology Act 2000 and under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The PIL further sought that the Supreme Court should direct the respondent, the Central government, to ban the Chinese operated digital money lending apps in India and to take action against the Non-Banking Financial Companies’ and digital money lending Apps acting contrary to the fair practice code.

It also sought that there should be a direction to the government to enact the Draft Bill “The protection of personal Data, 2019”.

The plea said that China not only through one mode but by the other modes like money lending apps extracted data of Indian citizens and storing there in its country. This could have a disastrous effect in the future and is a threat and danger to our national security and integrity, it added.

China`s espionage system and spying upon India have developed a new threat and fear of losing our secret valuable information, public policies, defence policies, data hijacking and theft, the plea further said.