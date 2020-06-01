हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Migrant labourers

Plea seeks High Court direction for Delhi government to protect interests of migrant labourers

Plea seeks High Court direction for Delhi government to protect interests of migrant labourers
Representational Image: ZeeNews

New Delhi: A public interest litigation (PIL) in Delhi High Court on Monday (June 1) seeking directions for the Delhi government in order to protect the interests of migrant labourers.

Moving the litigation, social activist Manish Singh sought to draw the attention of the court to issue directions to the Delhi government to follow the Centre guidelines, including social distancing, health, and hygiene, to contain the spread of COVID-19.

The petition also sought the basic facilities including food, shelter, toilets, and drinking water to migrant labourers.  

Raising concern over the crowding of migrant labourers at one center, the plea stated that the government has failed in setting up a proper mechanism, that is why a crowd of labourers can be seen at various centers where social distancing norms are being compromised.

The petitioner suggested that a centralized interactive voice response system (IVRS) or a dedicated number should be initiated were for these labourers. On this dedicated number, they can give a missed call, and then they should receive a unique registration after an OTP number is sent to generate it. 

Further, such person will receive the details of the time and the center where he needs to go, enroll and screen himself, suggested the petitioner, adding that this would help the government to prevent overcrowing at a particular center.

This would help the government to make arrangements at the designated centers, besides facilitating the clueless migrant labourers.

The High Court has put the matter for hearing on Tuesday (June 2).

