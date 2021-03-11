Please be calm, urges ‘injured’ West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee after Nandigram incident

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who is undergoing treatment at a state-run SSKM Hospital in Kolkata following the alleged attack on her in Nandigram, issued a video statement from the hospital on Thursday (March 11).

In the video message, West Bengal CM can be seen urging people, party workers to be calm and exercise restraint. She also said she will not be affecting her election work for the injury but will have to remain wheel-chair-bound for some time.

She said, "I request everybody to maintain peace and refrain from doing anything that can cause inconvenience to anybody. I will resume work in the next 2-3 days"."

"I sustained injuries in hand, leg, and ligament. I was standing near the car when I was pushed against it, yesterday. I am on medication and will soon leave from Kolkata," she added.

Earlier, the doctors said that the TMC leader is "stable" now. They are planning to conduct a series of medical tests, including a CT scan, to assess the degree of her injury, sources at the facility said citing the doctors on Thursday.

Preliminary medical tests conducted on Mamata Banerjee late on Wednesday night detected severe bone injuries in her left ankle and foot, and injuries in her right shoulder, forearm and neck, they said. "A temporary plaster was done on her left ankle and she will undergo several blood tests this morning. Her ECG report was fine.

"Banerjee is stable now. She will be under observation for the next 48 hours. A CT scan may be conducted during the day. We will again examine her and decide on our next course of treatment. Her fever subsided," a doctor of the SSKM Hospital was quoted as saying by PTI.

Additionally, on Thursday afternoon TMC delegation consisting of MP Derek O'Brien, state ministers Chandrima Bhattacharya and Partha Chatterjee reached the Election Commission office in Kolkata to file a complaint in the case of the alleged attack on Mamata Banerjee in Nandigram.

Meanwhile, the Trinamool Congress has also deferred its manifesto release scheduled for today following the alleged attack on party chief and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. West Bengal is likely to witness a triangular contest this time with TMC, Congress-Left alliance and the BJP in the fray.