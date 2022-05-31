The police arrested the mastermind of the murder on the charge of planning to kill the TMC MLA. According to the sources, the accused had planned to murder the MLA from the jail. On May 18, Trinamool MLA from Canning West, Paresh Ram Das, complained to the police that there was a conspiracy to murder him. After this, the police launched an investigation and arrested a criminal named Chiranjit Haldar alias Chiran on the charge of plotting to murder the MLA. Chiran and his associates were accused of murdering Trinamool leader Kamal Mullick in Canning six months ago. Canning police arrested a total of four persons including the main accused Chiran during the investigation of the incident. Chiran gets imprisonment. Sources said the plan to kill MLA Paresh Ram Das was hatched while he was in jail.

Chiran was released on bail a few days ago. While in jail, Chiran allegedly planned to murder the Canning West MLA. After being released on bail, he had accompanied a youth from Basanti named Monirul. A few days ago, the same youth named Monirul called MLA Paresh Ram Das and informed him about the plan to kill him. After this, the MLA approached the police. The MLA lodged a complaint with the SP of Baruipur police district, Canning police station and other officials. Paresh Ram Das claimed that the accused were BJP supporters.

State BJP member Sunip Das, however, claimed that there was a factional feud in the Trinamool and not the BJP in the case. Canning police station conducted a raid on Monday and arrested the main accused Chiranjit Haldar alias Chiran from Narendrapur. He will be produced before the Alipore court on Tuesday. The police will seek his custody for 10 days for interrogation.