PM Awas Yojana provided affordable housing to over 85 beneficiaries

New Delhi: With a fresh batch of over one lakh houses being sanctioned under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban), the cumulative number of houses sanctioned under PMAY (U) has reached to over 85 lakh, the Centre said on Thursday.

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs has approved the construction of around 1,40,134 more affordable houses for the benefit of urban poor under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban). The approval was given in the 45th meeting of the Central Sanctioning and Monitoring Committee held here today.

Live TV

The cumulative number of houses sanctioned under PMAY (U) now is 85,11,574.CSMC considered proposals from eight states, namely Uttar Pradesh (54,277), West Bengal (26,585), Gujarat (26,183), Maharashtra (8,499), Assam (9,328), Chhattisgarh (6,507), Rajasthan (4,947) and Haryana (3,808).

The maximum number of these houses, 54277, has been sanctioned in the state of Uttar Pradesh. Apart for this, a total of 492 projects with a project cost of Rs 6,642 crore with central assistance of Rs 2,102 Crore have been approved in the meeting held under the Chairmanship of Durga Shanker Mishra, Secretary, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

