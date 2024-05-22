Advertisement
PM Blames INDIA Alliance For Anti-Sikh Riots In Delhi Rally, Says 'Only Modi Can Get You Justice'

Launching a scathing attack on Congress-led INDIA alliance, Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the parties of being "extremely communal", "extremely casteist" and "extremely nepotistic".

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Shivam Kumar Mishra|Last Updated: May 22, 2024, 09:35 PM IST
PM Blames INDIA Alliance For Anti-Sikh Riots In Delhi Rally, Says 'Only Modi Can Get You Justice' Pic: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday attacked the INDIA bloc, accusing it of being extremely "communal, casteist, and nepotistic" and claiming that all parties aligned with the Congress are to blame for the anti-Sikh riots. Addressing a rally in Dwarka, he stated that the BJP's development model is committed to 'nation first', whereas the Congress and INDIA grouping's only agenda is 'family first'.

"The country also understands that if any votes are cast in favour of the INDI alliance by mistake, those votes will be useless to the country. Every vote for the BJP strengthens the resolve of 'Viksit Bharat'. "That's why people are saying 'Phir Ek Baar Modi Sarkar'," he said. Attacking the Congress and the INDIA bloc, he claimed in Delhi that Sikhs were burned alive.

"Every party that supports Cong is to blame for the anti-Sikh riots. "Only Narendra Modi is getting justice for the riot victims," he said. Modi claimed that the Congress "tarnished" the image of the 2010 Commonwealth Games by "looting" Delhi.

 

"The same Delhi hosted the G20 summit and the entire world hailed India for hosting it," he stated.
In a harsh attack on the INDIA bloc, Modi accused the parties of being "extremely communal," "extremely casteist," and "extremely nepotistic." In an apparent attack on Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, he stated that in Delhi, a game of 'kattar bhrastachari' is being played.

"These people have gone to great lengths to loot the people of Delhi, and even the courts are taken aback. The people who came to change politics committed the greatest betrayal," he said, adding that all INDIA bloc members are "extremely corrupt." Modi has warned that if elected for a third term, he will conduct an X-ray of corrupt people's wealth.

