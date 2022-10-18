'PM has only CHEATED women': Rahul Gandhi ATTACKS Narendra Modi over Bilkis Bano case

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has directly attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the release of the convicts in the Bilkis Bano rape case during the 2002 Gujarat riots. He tweeted and wrote, "A matter of respect for women from the Red Fort but in reality the support of the 'rapists'. The difference between the Prime Minister's promise and his intention is clear, the PM has only cheated women." In fact, on Monday, the Gujarat government had argued in court that they released the convicts at the behest of the central government. The rapists were released on 15 August. They were welcomed outside the jail with sweets and garlanded.

On Tuesday, Rahul Gandhi once again attacked PM Narendra Modi on Twitter. These days, Rahul Gandhi, who is busy in the Bharat Jodo Yatra, wrote this.

लाल किले से महिला सम्मान की बात लेकिन असलियत में 'बलात्कारियों' का साथ।



प्रधानमंत्री के वादे और इरादे में अंतर साफ है, PM ने महिलाओं के साथ सिर्फ छल किया है। — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 18, 2022

PM Modi in his address on 15 August called for women empowerment. This was the day when 11 convicts of raping Bilkis Bano during the Gujarat riots, who were sentenced to life imprisonment, were released prematurely after serving a sentence of nearly 15 years. The Gujarat government had taken this decision citing "good behaviour". After, they were welcomed with garlands and sweets by the relatives of the convicts and some Hindu right-wing organizations as soon as they were released from jail.