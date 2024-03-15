New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has accepted an invitation from his Bhutanese counterpart, Tshering Tobgay, to visit Bhutan next week, according to an announcement by the Ministry of External Affairs on Friday. The meeting between Prime Minister Modi and Bhutan's Prime Minister Dasho Tshering Tobgay took place in New Delhi on Thursday.

In a press release, the Ministry of External Affairs stated, "On behalf of the King of Bhutan, PM Tshering Tobgay extended an invitation to Prime Minister Modi to visit Bhutan next week. Prime Minister accepted the invitation."

On behalf of the King of Bhutan, Prime Minister Dasho Tshering Tobgay extended an invitation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Bhutan next week. PM Modi has accepted the invitation: MEA pic.twitter.com/08qjHTDGMz — ANI (@ANI) March 15, 2024

PM Modi, Bhutan PM Discuss Bilateral Ties

During their meeting, both leaders reviewed the progress in various bilateral partnership areas, emphasizing infrastructure development, connectivity, energy, hydropower cooperation, people-to-people exchanges, and development cooperation. They reiterated their commitment to strengthening the special India-Bhutan friendship. "Both leaders reviewed the progress in various areas of bilateral partnership, including infrastructure development, connectivity, energy, hydropower cooperation, people-to-people exchanges and development cooperation. They reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthen the special and unique India-Bhutan friendship," the release also said.

Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay expressed deep appreciation for India's role as a reliable, trusted, and valued partner in Bhutan's developmental priorities. "The Prime Minister of Bhutan conveyed his deep appreciation for India's role as a reliable, trusted and valued partner in Bhutan's developmental priorities," the MEA release said.

Recent Bilateral Visits

This visit follows Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay's first overseas visit since assuming office in February 2024. Previously, King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck of Bhutan paid an official visit to India in November 2023, where he travelled to Assam, New Delhi, and Maharashtra. During this visit, discussions were held between King Wangchuck and PM Modi on bilateral cooperation and regional and global issues of mutual interest.

India and Bhutan share enduring and exceptional bilateral ties characterized by trust, goodwill, and mutual understanding. The recent exchange of visits underscores the commitment of both nations to further enhance cooperation across various sectors. During his visit to India, King Wangchuck extended an invitation to Prime Minister Modi to visit Bhutan officially.