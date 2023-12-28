PM Modi Accepts Invitation To Inaugurate BAPS Hindu Mandir In Abu Dhabi, Lauds Its global Significance

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has agreed to inaugurate the BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi on February 14 next year, as per a press statement issued by the BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha. He accepted the invitation extended by Swami Ishwarcharandas and Swami Brahmaviharidas, along with the board of directors of the temple, during a meeting at his residential office on Wednesday.

The Prime Minister expressed his keen support for the historic and iconic temple, which he said would reflect the ideal of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam - a spiritual space that transcends beliefs and traditions and embraces diverse cultures and civilizations. He said the temple would embody the essence of spiritual harmony and symbolize the path forward for the world.

Swami Ishwarcharandas honoured the Prime Minister by garlanding him and wrapping a saffron shawl around his shoulders, recognizing his remarkable contributions to the nation and the world. The Prime Minister was specially appreciated for the unprecedented renovation and development of pilgrimage sites across India, which the press statement said was a feat unmatched in recent centuries.

The meeting also focused on the importance of the Abu Dhabi temple for global harmony and the Prime Minister’s vision for India’s spiritual leadership on the global stage. The BAPS delegation prayed for the Prime Minister’s health and acknowledged his exceptional global achievements, especially strengthening ties with the UAE and other Middle Eastern countries. They also discussed how the Prime Minister’s leadership has inspired pride and confidence in Indians worldwide.

The Prime Minister recalled his personal and everlasting memories of Pramukh Swami Maharaj and his magnificent centenary celebrations, and offered prayers for Mahant Swami Maharaj’s health.

The Prime Minister also thanked the key individuals, volunteers and supporters, who were involved in the BAPS Hindu Mandir project in Abu Dhabi, including those who were present before him such as Chairman Ashok Kotecha, Vice Chairman Yogesh Mehta and Director Chirag Patel. He said their efforts were a significant source of pride for India.

In a friendly conversation, the Prime Minister asked Chirag Patel about his passion for tennis and his father Rohitbhai Patel and grandfather P D Patel. He also motivated his children to work hard and achieve success in the sport.

Swami Brahmaviharidas presented the latest update of the BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi, highlighting its intricate carvings and all-encompassing splendour. He said the inauguration ceremony would be a great event, a millennial moment of celebration for generations to come.