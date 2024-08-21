Prime Minister Narendra Modi today addressed a gathering of the Indian diaspora in Warsaw where he recalled the decades-old ties of India and Poland. Addressing the gathering, PM Modi said that today's India wants to connect with all, and wants development of all. Prime Minister Modi said that India followed the principle of humanity first to help the world in times of crisis like Covid-19. Whenever the world faces any crisis, India comes to the front as a first responder, said Modi.

PM Modi said that for decades, India's policy was to maintain equal distance from all, today India's policy is to become closer to all countries. "Today's India wants to connect with everyone...Today's India talks about development for everyone...Today's India is with everyone and thinks about everyone's welfare," said PM Modi. PM Modi said that even today in Poland, everyone knows Jam Saheb (am Sahib Digvijaysinhji Jadeja of the then princely state of Nawanagar, now Jamnagar) by the name of Dobre i.e. Good Maharaja.

"Digvijaysinhji provided shelter to Polish refugee including women and children during World War II when they were unable to find a safe place," said Modi while adding that India doesn't believe in peace and is of the opinion that this is not the era of war. Citing the Russia-Ukraine war, PM Modi said that India advocates for peace in the region.

PM Modi said that the world today knows Indian for their efforts, excellence and empathy.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi paid homage at two memorials. "Humanity and compassion are vital foundations of a just and peaceful world. The Jam Saheb of Nawanagar Memorial in Warsaw highlights the humanitarian contribution of Jam Saheb Digvijaysinhji Ranjitsinhji Jadeja, who ensured shelter as well as care to Polish children left homeless due to the Second World War. Jam Saheb is fondly remembered in Poland as Dobry Maharaja. Paid homage at the Memorial. Here are some glimpses," said PM Modi.

Later in the day, he paid homage at the Kolhapur Memorial in Warsaw. "Paid homage at the Kolhapur Memorial in Warsaw. This Memorial is a tribute to the great Royal Family of Kolhapur. This Royal Family was at the forefront of giving shelter to Polish women and children displaced due to the horrors of World War II. Inspired by the ideals of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the great Royal Family of Kolhapur put humanity above everything else and ensured a life of dignity for the Polish women and children. This act of compassion will keep inspiring generations," said PM Modi.