PM Modi Announces Ex-Gratia Of Rs 2 Lakh To Next Of Kin Of Each Deceased In Bathinda Bus Accident

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the next of kin of each of the eight victims who tragically lost their lives in a bus accident in Bathinda, Punjab.

Additionally, the Prime Minister expressed his condolences and announced that Rs 50,000 would be given to those injured in the accident. "Saddened by the loss of lives in the bus accident in Bathinda, Punjab.

Condolences to those who lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000," the Prime Minister's Office posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Eight people including a 2-year-old girl lost their lives on Friday after a speeding bus met with an accident as the driver lost control of the vehicle, according to officials.

Deputy Commissioner of Bathinda, Showkat Ahmad Parray said that out of eight deceased, five have been identified and three are yet to be identified.

"8 people have died unfortunately, including a 2-year-old girl - 5 of them were in Talwandi hospital, and other three people lost their lives in the civil hospital, Bathinda. Out of eight people, 5 have been identified and three are yet to be identified.

The bus was at high speed and the driver lost control... All the help that the government can do will be extended to the families," Parray said.

Bathinda SSP Amneet Kondal reported that 46 passengers had been rescued.

"46 passengers were rescued. 8 deaths are confirmed as of now. The health conditions of others are normal," she said.