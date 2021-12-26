PM Modi announces Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia each for kin of Bihar factory blast victims

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (December 26) announced an ex-gratia amount of Rs 2 lakh each for the families of those who lost their lives in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur boiler factory blast from the Prime Minister National Relief Fund.

Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister’s Office wrote, “the Prime Minister has approved an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF for the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to the accident at a factory in Muzaffarpur. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000 each,”

The Prime Minister has approved an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF for the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to the accident at a factory in Muzaffarpur. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000 each. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) December 26, 2021

Additionally, all those who have been injured in the tragic incident will be provided with Rs 50,000 financial assistance.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi paid condolences to those who died in the explosion and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

About the blast, seven people were killed and as many were injured after a boiler explosion inside a factory in Muzaffarpur brought the structure down and left many buildings in the vicinity severely damaged, a top official said.

According to Pranay Kumar, District Magistrate, Muzaffarpur, the boiler blast took place around 9:30 am inside a unit at Bela industrial area that manufactured noodles and other snacks.

According to the Muzaffarpur DM, three of the deceased have been identified and cheques of the compensation amount have been handed to their family members

"Efforts are on to identify the remaining deceased. National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF0 personnel assisted the administration in clearing the debris and we can say that there are no bodies trapped therein", he added.

(With agency inputs)

Live TV