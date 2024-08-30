Advertisement
'I Seek Forgiveness At The Feet...': PM Modi Apologizes After Statue Collapse Of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday apologised for the collapse of Chhattrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue in Maharashtra's Sindhudurg.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Gunjan D. Bidani|Last Updated: Aug 30, 2024, 04:09 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Shivaji Statue Collapse: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday apologised for the collapse of Chhattrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue in Maharashtra's Sindhudurg. Acknowledging the sentiments of those who revere Shivaji Maharaj, Modi said, "He mentioned that, in the recent past, in Sindhudurg... For me and all my colleagues, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is not just a name. I seek forgiveness at the feet of my revered deity, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. I also ask for forgiveness from those who worship Shivaji Maharaj and consider him their revered figure." 

