'I Seek Forgiveness At The Feet...': PM Modi Apologizes After Statue Collapse Of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

Shivaji Statue Collapse: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday apologised for the collapse of Chhattrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue in Maharashtra's Sindhudurg. Acknowledging the sentiments of those who revere Shivaji Maharaj, Modi said, "He mentioned that, in the recent past, in Sindhudurg... For me and all my colleagues, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is not just a name. I seek forgiveness at the feet of my revered deity, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. I also ask for forgiveness from those who worship Shivaji Maharaj and consider him their revered figure."

#WATCH | Palghar, Maharashtra: PM Narendra Modi speaks on the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's statue collapse incident in Malvan



He says, "Those who consider Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj as their deity and have been deeply hurt, I bow my head and apologise to them. Our values ​​are… pic.twitter.com/oLaDLDaWbI August 30, 2024