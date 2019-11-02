close

Narendra Modi

PM Modi arrives in Bangkok for ASEAN, East Asia, RCEP summits

PM Modi arrives in Bangkok for ASEAN, East Asia, RCEP summits
Image Courtesy: Twitter/@ANI

Bangkok: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Bangkok on Saturday for a three-day visit to Thailand where he is scheduled to participate in Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), East Asia, and Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) summits. 

The Prime Minister will also address the Indian diaspora in the 'Sawasdee PM Modi' community programme in Bangkok today evening.

Talking about the participation in the ASEAN, East Asia, and RCEP summits, PMO India stated, "These meetings are key parts of India's Act East policy."

Apart from attending the meetings, he is also scheduled to release a commemorative coin marking the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, as well as the release of a Thai translation of Tamil classic Tirukkural, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

He will also hold several bilaterals on the sidelines of the ASEAN-related summits.

Narendra ModiPM ModiASEAN summitThailand
