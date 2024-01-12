PM Modi Begins 11-Day 'Anushthan' Ahead Of Ayodhya Ram Mandir Consecration Ceremony

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Friday that he will start a special 11-day anushthan (ritual) from today till January 22, the day of the pran prathishtha (installation) ceremony of the new idol of Ram Lalla in the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. In an audio message, PM Modi said he was blessed to be a part of what he called a “historic” and “auspicious” occasion.

“Only 11 days are left for the pran prathishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya. I am blessed that I will also witness this auspicious occasion. The Lord has chosen me as a medium to represent all Indians during the installation. With this in mind, I am starting a special ritual of 11 days from today. I seek blessings from all of you,” PM Modi said in an audio message on social media platform X.

The pran prathishtha ceremony of the new idol of Ram Lalla at the garbh griha (sanctum sanctorum) of the upcoming Ram Temple in Ayodhya is scheduled for January 22. The ceremony will be performed by PM Modi. Prime Minister Modi said he has decided to follow all the rituals diligently despite busy schedule and responsibilities. As a result, he has embarked on a 11-day anushthan. PM Modi further said that he was fortunate to witness the ceremony.

“I am feeling this for the first time in my life. I am experiencing a different kind of devotion. For me, this bhav yatra (emotive journey) is a moment of realisation, not expression. I am unable to express its depth, prevalence and intensity in words. You are capable enough to understand my situation. The dream with which several generations lived, I have got the opportunity to achieve this,” the PM added.

The scriptures describe the consecration of a deity’s idol as a detailed and extensive process and prescribe rules that have to be followed several days before the installation. Dev Pratishtha is the ritual of infusing divine consciousness into an earthly idol. The scriptures also prescribe rules for fasting before the ritual. The PM said “It is my good fortune that I am starting my 11 day ritual from Nashik Dham-Panchavati. Panchavati is the sacred land where Lord Shri Ram spent a lot of time.”

"As it is also mentioned in our scriptures, we have to awaken divine consciousness in ourselves for the Yagya and worship of God. For this, fasts and strict rules have been prescribed in the scriptures, which have to be followed before installation. Therefore, according to the guidance I have received from some ascetic souls and great men of the spiritual journey and the Yama-Niyams suggested by them, I am starting a special ritual of 11 days from today."

“On this holy occasion, I pray at the feet of God… I remember the virtues of the sages and ascetics and I pray to the people, who are the form of God, to bless me. So that there is no lack from my side in mind, words and deeds,” he said.