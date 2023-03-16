'PM Modi, BJP Are Scared Of Adani Row...': Rahul Gandhi On Why He Was Not Allowed To Speak In Lok Sabha

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said that he was not allowed to speak in the Parliament even after he urged Speaker Om Birla regarding it. The former party chief alleged that the house was adjourned within a minute of his arrival in the Lok Sabha. Addressing a press conference, Rahul said "four cabinet ministers have raised allegations against me in the parliament house and that is why I went there with an idea to speak on it but I wasn't allowed to do so." The Wayanad MP said that he is hopeful that the govt will let him speak in Lok Sabha tomorrow but he is not sure. When Gandhi entered the Lok Sabha on Thursday, the BJP members strongly demanded that he tenders an apology for his "democracy under attack" remark in London.

Gandhi arrived in Parliament House after his return from abroad and smiled when asked if he would apologise for his remarks in London.

Rahul also slammed the govt over the expunging of his last speech on PM Modi's relations with Gautam Adani. He said "my entire speech was based on information available in the public domain."

Attacking the govt over the Adani row, Rahul said "PM Modi and BJP govt are scared of the Adani row and all these allegations against me are an attempt to divert attention."

He said the main question is the 'relationship between PM Modi and Gautam Adani'.

He also launched a scathing attack on the government over the involvement of the Adani group in key defence deals.

The Congress leader also sought answers on the allegations by a Sri Lankan official that "PM Modi wanted Gautam Adani to get power project." Adani group's role in the Israel-India defence relationship and take over of major Indian airports by Adani group.

"These are the questions PM does not want to give answers on," Rahul said.

He further added, "As an MP my first responsibility is to speak in parliament first and then I will be sharing details with the media."

During an event in the UK, Gandhi alleged that the structures of Indian democracy are under attack and there is a "full-scale assault" on the country's institutions. The BJP has stepped up the heat on Gandhi following his critical remarks.