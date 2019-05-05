close

Cyclone Fani

PM Modi called West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee twice to discuss Cyclone Fani, she didn’t answer: PMO sources

PMO sources added that two attempts were made to connect PM Modi to West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee but to no avail.

Sources in Prime Minister's Office (PMO) on Sunday dismissed media reports that PM Narendra Modi spoke to West Bengal governor and Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik about Cyclone Fani and not to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. PMO sources added that two attempts were made to connect PM Modi to West Bengal CM but to no avail.

PMO sources made the remarks after it was reported that Trinamool Congress is unhappy over Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking only to West Bengal Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi about the situation in state after Cyclone Fani. 

"Attention has been drawn to reports in a section of media,that TMC has expressed its displeasure at PM Modi speaking only to WB Governor,about the post-Fani situation in the state. TMC have claimed that the PM had called Odisha&not WB CM. The claim is incorrect," PMO sources were quoted as saying by ANI.

The TMC has claimed that PM Modi only called West Bengal governor Tripathi and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik but not West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. 

PMO sources said that two attempts were made by PM's staff on Saturday morning to get in touch with West Bengal chief minister on phone. The sources said first time PM's staff were told that CM Mamata Banerjee is on tour and she will call back. When the PM's staff called West Bengal chief minister for the second time, they were again told by West Bengal CM's office that Mamata is not in office and the call will be returned.

Cyclone Fani, one of the strongest storms to batter the Indian subcontinent in decades, made landfall in West Bengal late in Friday. The cyclonic storm weakened as it crossed Kharagpur and moved towards the north-east direction with a wind speed of 90 km/hour.

In West Bengal, Cyclone Fani lashed several towns and cities including Digha, Haldia, Tajpur, Mandarmani, Sandehskhali, Contai, Diamond Harbour, Bankura, Sriniketan, Asansol, Dumdum and Alipore. Apart from Kharagpur and Kolkata, effects of the storm could also be felt in Burdwan district. 

Cyclone Fani pummeled through coastal Odisha with wind speeds of over 200 kmph on Friday but it did not cause widespread death and destruction because of the massive pre-emptive measures taken by the state government and other agencies. 

