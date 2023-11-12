trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2687152
PM Modi Celebrates 10th Diwali With Indian Army Jawans, This Time In Himachal's Lepcha

Lepcha in Himachal Prades borders Tibet and is a strategic location given a threat from China.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 12, 2023, 11:17 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Prime Minister Narendra Modi today reached Lepcha in Himachal Pradesh and celebrated Diwali with the soldiers of the Indian Army. This is the 10th Diwali that Modi celebrated with jawans since becoming prime minister in 2014. PM Modi shared photos on X (formerly Twitter) of his celebrations with jawans. "Reached Lepcha in Himachal Pradesh to celebrate Diwali with our brave security forces," said PM Modi on Twitter. Lepcha in Himachal Prades borders Tibet and is strategic given a threat from China.

Troops of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police and the Indian Army are stationed at Lepcha near the border with China. Himachal Pradesh shares a 260-km porous border with China. Of the total length, 140 km is in tribal Kinnaur district, while 80 km is in the tribal Lahaul and Spiti district. Five ITBP battalions are deployed in 20 posts that guard the border with China.

Last year, PM Modi had visited Kargil in Ladakh to celebrate Diwali with soldiers and said Diwali means the "festival of end of terror" and that Kargil had made it possible. In 2014, Prime Minister Modi spent Diwali in Siachen with soldiers. 

