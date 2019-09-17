close

Amit Shah

PM Modi changed the fate of India by taking 50 big decisions in 5 years: Home Minister Amit Shah

Speaking at an event of the All India Management Association (AIMA), Shah took a dig at the UPA government and said that in 2013, there used to be news of corruption every day and the country's borders were insecure and Indian soldiers were beheaded and insulted.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that the prime minister has changed the fate of the country by taking 50 big decisions in the last five years. Speaking at an event of the All India Management Association (AIMA), Shah took a dig at the UPA government and said that in 2013, there used to be news of corruption every day and the country's borders were insecure and Indian soldiers were beheaded and insulted. 

He added that under Congress-led UPA, a goverment was running in which every minister considered himself PM but didn't think of PM as PM. The home minister asserted that PM Modi has not taken any decision keeping in mind the vote bank of the BJP but he has always worked for the welfare of the common people.

Talking about the surgical strike and airstrikes carried out by Indian forces under PM Modi's regime, Shah said that these events give pleasure and happiness to the people but one must not forget the fact that a lot of courage is required to take these decisions. The home minister noted that PM Modi-led government at the Centre will not allow Pakistan to unleash terror in India. He remarked that the tough decisions taken by PM Modi have changed the way the global community look at India now. 

Shah also talked about the government's decision to abrogate Article 370, which granted special status to erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, and said that people always used to ask about how this special provision will be revoked. "On August 5, PM took the decision. Since August 5 till September 17, not a single bullet has been fired in Kashmir," Shah said.

"From 5 Aug 2019 till 17 September, not even a single bullet has been fired in Kashmir during this time. No life has been lost. Kashmir is open with an atmosphere of absolute peace," said the Union home minister.

