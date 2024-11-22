PM Modi Concludes Three-Nation Visit Of Nigeria, Brazil And Guyana: Key Highlights

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has returned home after concluding his "warm and productive" visit to Guyana. During the visit, he co-chaired the India-Caribbean Community Summit, held bilateral talks with global leaders, and engaged with the Indian diaspora.

PM Modi began his three-nation tour in Nigeria. In Brazil, he participated in the 19th G20 Summit. The final leg of his tour took him to Guyana, marking the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to the South American country in over 50 years. In Guyana, the PM co-chaired the 2nd India-CARICOM Summit. Here are the key Highlights from his three-nation visit.

1- While addressing the Indian community in Georgetown, Guyana, Prime Minister Modi spoke about the shared bonds between India and Guyana, specifically emphasising culture, cuisine, and cricket. He said, "Three things, in particular, connect India and Guyana deeply - culture, cuisine and cricket."

2- In Guyana, PM Modi also paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi on Thursday at his statue in the historic Promenade Gardens in Georgetown. He recalled Mahatma Gandhi's eternal values of peace and non-violence and highlighted how these principles continue to guide humanity today.

3- During his special session at the Guyanese Parliament, PM Modi suggested that the best way to move ahead is by prioritising Democracy and Humanity.

4- On Sunday, PM Modi visited Nigeria and was honoured with the Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON). With this, he will become only the second foreign dignitary to receive this honour. The PM also expressed gratitude for the personal commitment shown by Nigerian leaders in enhancing the strategic partnership between India and Nigeria.

5- Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Brazil for the G20 summit. He advocated for the ‘food, fuel and fertilizer’ crisis faced by the Global South on the first day of the G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro.

6- On Tuesday, PM Modi met with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro and reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral ties between India and Brazil. The two leaders also discussed a wide range of sectors, including energy, biofuels, defence, agriculture, and more, with a focus on improving cooperation.

7- PM Modi visited Guyana and proposed seven "key pillars" to strengthen the relationship between India and the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), The seven pillars noted by the PM also form the acronym C-A-R-I-C-O-M. They are Capacity Building, Agriculture and Food Security, Renewable Energy and Climate Change, Innovation, Technology and Trade, Cricket and Culture, Ocean Economy and Medicine and Healthcare.

( With Agency Inputs)