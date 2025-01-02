PM Modi Condemns New Orleans Terror Attack, Says ‘Cowardly’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday strongly condemned the "terrorist attack" in New Orleans, which killed the lives of 15 people and expressed solidarity with the victims and their families.

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "We strongly condemn the cowardly terrorist attack in New Orleans. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families. May they find strength and solace as they heal from this tragedy."

After the attack, US President Joe Biden announced that law enforcement is examining potential connections between the New Orleans 'terror' attack and the Tesla Cybertruck explosion near the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas.

"We're tracking the explosion of a Cybertruck outside the Trump Hotel in Las Vegas. Law enforcement and the intelligence community are investigating this as well, including whether there's any possible connection with the attack in New Orleans," Biden said.

A Tesla Cybertruck explosion outside the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas claimed one life and injured seven others, just hours after a car rammed into a crowd during New Year's celebrations in New Orleans, killing at least 15 people.

The FBI described the attack as "an act of terrorism" and revealed that the driver, Shamsud Din Jabbar, had an ISIS flag and multiple suspected explosive devices in his vehicle. The FBI also confirmed that the vehicle was rented from a car rental platform called Turo.

