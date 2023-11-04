PM Modi Congratulates UK PM Sunak On A Year In Office, Talks West Asia, Trade And Defence

New Delhi: Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi spoke with the Rt. Hon. Rishi Sunak, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, over the phone today. PM Modi wished PM Sunak on completing one year in office and praised his leadership. The leaders reaffirmed their commitment to enhance bilateral Comprehensive Strategic partnership in various fields, such as trade, investment, emerging technology, defence, security, health and more.

They expressed satisfaction at the progress made towards a win-win Free Trade Agreement. The two leaders also discussed the situation in the West Asia region and the violence between Israel and Hamas.

They voiced their deep concern over terrorism, deteriorating security situation and the loss of civilian lives. They stressed the need for regional peace, security, stability and continued humanitarian assistance.

Both leaders agreed to keep in touch and wished each other a happy Deepavali.