PM Modi Continues India’s Advocacy For Global South At G20 Brazil

Modi emphasised that Brazil’s presidency of the G20 has carried forward the people-centric initiatives and decisions introduced at the New Delhi Summit last year. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Priyanshu Priya|Last Updated: Nov 18, 2024, 10:48 PM IST|Source: Bureau
PM Modi Continues India’s Advocacy For Global South At G20 Brazil Picture source: 'X'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi advocated for the ‘food, fuel and fertilizer’ crisis faced by the Global South on the first day of the G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro. Modi said that the prevailing reason behind these crises is the ongoing global conflict and called for a ‘One Earth, One Family, One Future’ approach, that was the India’s G20 theme last year. 

US President Joe Biden, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer are among the prominent leaders participating in the two-day G20 Summit at Rio de Janeiro's Modern Art Museum. 

During his speech, Modi emphasised that Brazil’s presidency of the G20 has carried forward the people-centric initiatives and decisions introduced at the New Delhi Summit last year. The Prime Minister’s remarks came while addressing the G20 session titled 'Social Inclusion and the Fight Against Hunger and Poverty.' 

"I would like to say that countries of the Global South are most adversely impacted by the food, fuel and fertilizer crisis caused by global conflicts," he said. 

"And just as we amplified the voice of the Global South by granting permanent membership of G20 to the African Union during the New Delhi summit, we will reform institutions of global governance," PM added. 

PM further highlighted India's achievements in agriculture and its contributions to global food security. 

"Under the world's largest crop insurance scheme, over 40 million farmers have received benefits worth 20 billion US dollars," Modi stated, underscoring the success of India's Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana. 

He emphasised India's dual focus on food security and nutrition, noting that the country is not only addressing domestic needs but also aiding global food security by exporting food supplies to various nations. 

"The main reason for our success is our approach: 'back to basics' and 'march to the future'," Modi added, highlighting India's balanced strategy of leveraging traditional agricultural practices while embracing modern innovations. 

The first day of the G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro saw the launch of a global alliance aimed at combating poverty and hunger, with backing from at least 80 countries. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi joined the summit after concluding a two-day visit to Nigeria. 

(With PTI inputs)

