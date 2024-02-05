Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during a discussion on the motion of thanks to the president's address, highlighted India's future progress focusing on four key pillars. He emphasized the importance of women's power, youth, the impoverished, and farmers in achieving a developed India.

Opposition Critique

Modi took a dig at the opposition's efforts, predicting their spectator status in future elections. He criticized the opposition, particularly Congress, for historical policies affecting current issues, blaming Congress for the opposition's plight.

Government Achievements vs. Congress Policies

Modi lauded his own government's achievements, contrasting them with what he described as Congress's slow pace and nepotistic practices. He accused Congress of fostering a 'cancel culture' against initiatives like 'Make in India' and the construction of new parliamentary buildings.

Condemnation of Divisive Politics

Furthermore, Modi condemned the divisive politics he attributed to Congress and emphasized the detrimental effects of family dynasties in political parties.

Infrastructure and Housing Projects

The prime minister boasted of his administration's progress, including significant housing and infrastructure projects. He suggested such accomplishments were unattainable at the pace set by previous Congress-led governments.

Modi's remarks reflect ongoing tensions between the BJP and Congress, underscoring deep political divisions in India's landscape.