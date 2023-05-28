topStoriesenglish2614562
PM Modi Dedicates New Parliament House To The Nation

PM Modi then along with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Cabinet ministers attended a `Sarva-dharma` (all-religious) prayer ceremony at the new Parliament building. 

Last Updated: May 28, 2023, 09:13 AM IST|Source: IANS

NEW DELHI: After installing the historic `Sengol` near the Lok Sabha Speaker`s chair, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday unveiled the plaque to mark the inauguration of the new Parliament building here. After the `puja` and `havan`, the Prime Minister received the historic `Sengol` from the Adheenams` seers and then installed it inside the new Parliament building near the Lok Sabha Speaker`s Chair. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla accompanied the Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister along with Birla unveiled the plaque to mark the inauguration of the new Parliament building. The Prime Minister also felicitated the workers, who were involved in the construction and development of the new Parliament building by giving them shawls and a momentos.

PM Modi then along with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Cabinet ministers attended a `Sarva-dharma` (all-religious) prayer ceremony at the new Parliament building. The inaugural ceremony began with an early morning havan. Representatives of 25 political parties and many dignitaries, including chief ministers and ministers, are in attendance for the inauguration.

Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, S. Jaishankar and Jitendra Singh, chief ministers of several states and BJP president J.P. Nadda were also present on the occasion. Twenty opposition parties, including the Congress, are boycotting the inauguration of the new four-storey Parliament House.

