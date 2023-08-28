PM Modi Distributes Appointment Letters To 51,000 CAPF Recruits, Hails Them As 'Amrit Rakshaks'

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, via video conferencing, conferred appointment letters to more than 51,000 freshly-inducted CAPF recruits during the 8th Rozgar Mela. Addressing the event, PM Modi referred to these new recruits as 'Amrit Rakshaks' and extended his congratulations, saying, "I congratulate all of you on becoming the 'Amrit Rakshaks' of the people of India in this Amrit Kaal."

It's worth noting that the Rozgar Mela initiative was initiated in October last year, and the event on Tuesday was simultaneously held at 45 centres. PM Modi remarked at the Rozgar Mela, "This time, Rozgar Mela is being organized at a time when the nation is filled with pride and self-confidence. Our Chandrayaan and its rover Pragyan are continuously sending historic photos from the Moon."





#WATCH | Youth aspires to serve the nation. I congratulate all those who have got the appointment letters today. I call them 'Amrit Rakshaks' of the people of India in this Amrit Kaal...: Prime Minister Narendra Modi pic.twitter.com/31eql9QCrJ — ANI (@ANI) August 28, 2023

Additionally, PM Modi expressed confidence that India would become one of the world's top three economies during this decade. "Today, you are reading and watching that India is among the fastest-growing economies in the world. Within this decade, India will be among the top three economies of the world. When Modi gives this guarantee, he does it with full responsibility," he emphasized during his virtual address at the Rozgar Mela.

He underscored the importance of growth across all sectors for any economy, stating, "From food to pharma, from space to startups, it is necessary for all sectors to grow for any economy."

PM Modi also highlighted that the automotive and pharmaceutical sectors were experiencing rapid growth, and in the future, they would generate substantial employment opportunities for the youth.

"The tourism sector is likely to contribute over Rs 20 lakh crore to the Indian economy by 2030, potentially creating 13-14 crore new jobs," he added.

The newly inducted recruits, hailing from various regions of the country, will assume various roles, including constable (general duty), sub-inspector (general duty), and non-general duty cadre positions in various organizations under the Ministry of Home Affairs, as per the PMO statement.

These new appointees will also have the opportunity to undergo training through the 'Karmayogi Prarambh,' an online module accessible via the iGOT Karmayogi portal, offering over 673 e-learning courses for flexible learning, anytime, anywhere, according to the PMO release.

It's noteworthy that the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) is seeking to recruit personnel into central armed police forces (CAPFs) like the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Border Security Force (BSF), Assam Rifles, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Shashtra Seema Bal (SSB), Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), and Delhi Police via the Rozgar Mela.

A statement from the PMO said, "The Rozgar Mela is a step toward fulfilling the Prime Minister's commitment to prioritize employment generation. It is expected to catalyze further employment generation and provide meaningful opportunities to youth for empowerment and participation in national development."

Rozgar Mela

The Government of India, in collaboration with several states and union territories, has been organizing Rozgar Melas across the nation under the Mission Recruitment initiative. These events distribute appointment letters to thousands of youth each month. This Rozgar Mela took place at 45 locations across the country and saw the distribution of 51,106 appointment letters to new appointees on Monday.

Among these locations, Guwahati featured Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Minister for Ports, Shipping, Waterways, and Ayush, presiding over the 8th Tranche of the Rozgar Mela at BSF Frontier HQ Patgaon. Furthermore, Rameshwar Teli, Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Labour and Employment, addressed the gathering at Frontier Headquarters, BSF M&C, Masimpur, near Silchar in Cachar District.

Approximately 287 appointment letters were distributed during the Guwahati event, while 150 appointment letters were distributed in Silchar. The Rozgar Mela aligns with the Prime Minister's commitment to accord the highest priority to employment generation.