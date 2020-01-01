हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Narendra Modi

PM Modi extends New Year wishes to people, hopes everyone's aspirations be fulfilled

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (January 1) took to Twitter to extend New Year wishes to people of the country and expressed hope that the new year will bring joy and prosperity in people's lives.

PM Modi extends New Year wishes to people, hopes everyone’s aspirations be fulfilled

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (January 1) took to Twitter to extend New Year wishes to people of the country. The prime minister also expressed hope that the new year will bring joy and prosperity in the lives of people.

“Have a wonderful 2020! May this year be filled with joy and prosperity. May everyone be healthy and may everyone’s aspirations be fulfilled. आप सभी को साल 2020 की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं।,” PM Modi tweeted.

On Tuesday (December 31), the prime minister had wished the people of the country and expressed hope that new year would be a year to mark the continuation of people-powered efforts to transform India and empower the lives of its citizens. 

“2019 was an amazing year for India. We changed things that we thought could never change. We achieved things which we never thought were possible. Here is a small recap… Hope you like it @narendramodi ji,” said the NaMo 2.0 Twitter handle.

