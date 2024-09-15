Advertisement
PM Modi Flagged Off Six Vande Bharat Trains Today; Check Routes

Modi flagged-off six Vande Bharat trains on Sunday at Tatanagar Junction Railway Station in Jharkhand’s Jamshedpur. 

Sep 15, 2024
PM Modi Flagged Off Six Vande Bharat Trains Today; Check Routes Picture source: 'X'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged-off six Vande Bharat trains on Sunday at Tatanagar Junction Railway Station in Jharkhand’s Jamshedpur. The inauguration ceremony took place at Tatanagar Junction Railway Station.

Modi will lay the foundation stone for and inaugurate various railway projects valued at over Rs. 660 crore, according to the PMO statement. He is scheduled to distribute sanction letters to 20,000 beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G) during his visit to Tatanagar, Jharkhand. 

"The Vande Bharat Portfolio is ever-expanding with new train services being added for enhanced connectivity," a statement from PMO said.

"Indigenously designed under the 'Make in India' initiative, it offers cutting-edge features delivering luxury and efficiency to millions of passengers,” it read. 

Here’s All You Need To Know About Six New Vande Bharat Trains:

  1. The six newly inaugurated Vande Bharat trains will operate on the following routes: Tatanagar-Patna, Brahmapur-Tatanagar, Rourkela-Howrah, Deoghar-Varanasi, Bhagalpur-Howrah, and Gaya-Howrah.

  2. The six new Vande Bharat trains set to be flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday will provide faster connectivity, safer travel, and a variety of passenger amenities, according to the Railway authorities.

  3. So far, 54 Vande Bharat trains are operating across country.

