PM Modi Flagged Off Six Vande Bharat Trains Today; Check Routes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged-off six Vande Bharat trains on Sunday at Tatanagar Junction Railway Station in Jharkhand’s Jamshedpur. The inauguration ceremony took place at Tatanagar Junction Railway Station.

Modi will lay the foundation stone for and inaugurate various railway projects valued at over Rs. 660 crore, according to the PMO statement. He is scheduled to distribute sanction letters to 20,000 beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G) during his visit to Tatanagar, Jharkhand.

"The Vande Bharat Portfolio is ever-expanding with new train services being added for enhanced connectivity," a statement from PMO said.

"Indigenously designed under the 'Make in India' initiative, it offers cutting-edge features delivering luxury and efficiency to millions of passengers,” it read.

Here’s All You Need To Know About Six New Vande Bharat Trains: