PM Modi Flags Off Kashi Tamil Sangamam Express In Varanasi- Watch

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday flagged off the Kashi Tamil Sangamam Express train that is bound to run between Kanyakumari and Varanasi. PM Modi integrated the express train during the second edition of the Kashi Tamil Sangamam in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi.

PM Modi inaugurated the Kashi Tamil Sangamam 2.0 at Namo Ghat in Varanasi and the event will held from December 17 to Dec 30, 2023. The event is part of the government's Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat Yuva Sangam program.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off the Kashi Tamil Sangamam Express between Kanyakumari and Varanasi. pic.twitter.com/EaqVyhZ0cu — ANI (@ANI) December 17, 2023

The Kashi Tamil Sangamam (KTS) embodies a celebration of the interconnected history and culture of both North and South India. Its primary objective is to fortify the ties between these two regions by facilitating the exchange of knowledge, culture, and best practices.

The KTS is set to host the involvement of 1,400 dignitaries hailing from Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. Alongside the cultural interchange, the event includes an exhibition that highlights the diverse array of art, music, handlooms, handicrafts, cuisine, and other unique products representative of both Tamil Nadu and Kashi.