PM Modi good at making promises, even better at breaking them: TMC's Derek O'Brien

New Delhi: The Prime Minister is very good at making promises but he is even better at breaking them, said Trinamool Congress leader Derek O’Brien on Sunday (December 19).

Targeting PM Modi for his lofty commitments during the campaign rallies, O’Brien said, “The Prime Minister can go wherever he wants. Making promises and delivering promises are two different things. The PM is very good at making promises but he is even better at breaking promises.”

O’Brien made the statements as he came out after casting his vote for the Kolkata civic polls.

About the elections, the TMC leader and a close aide to the party supremo, O’Brien said, “After casting his vote for Kolkata civic polls TMC MP Derek O'Brien says, "Just after Diwali and one week ahead of Christmas, we are celebrating the festival of democracy. People will bless us for the work we have done in the last 10 years. We'll have the biggest victory margin.”

The highly hyped Kolkata Municipal Corporation elections, which is seen as a tone-setter for the changing dynamics of West Bengal politics, kicked off on Sunday after some sporadic incidents.

According to the provisional data released by the state election commission only 9.14% of polling was recorded in the first three hours of polling. Among the 16 boroughs of the Corporation, Brough 12 recorded the highest polling percentage of 13.1 and Borough 8 recorded the lowest voters` turnout of only 6.9%.

Some complaints of polling irregularities were also alleged by the opposition BJP workers that the CCTV cameras inward no that was to be mandatorily installed inside the polling premises -- were not functioning properly.

The party also accused that candidates were physically harassed when they tried to lodge a complaint against it.

Incidentally, around 9.30 am. two bombs were hurled in front of Khanna school that falls under ward no 36. Though the BJP alleged that Trinamool Congress was responsible for this, the ruling party countered alleging that it was a plan of the opposition to disrupt the polling process.

Live TV