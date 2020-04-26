PM Modi greets nation on the occasion of Akshay Tritiya, Basava Jayanti and Ramzan in Maan Ki Baat

Speaking in the 64th edition of his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat, on Sunday (April 26,2020) the Prime Minister greeted nation on the occasion of Akshay Tritiya, Basava Jayanti and Ramzan.

Throwing light on the significance of Akshay Tritiya PM Modi said, "Today we are celebrating Akshay Tritiya, which reminds us that no matter how trying times be, we will keep fighting.'' He also urged people to pray for the welfarement of the country during the occassion of Ramazan and said, ''The month of Ramzan has begun. Last time during Ramzan we never imagined that something like this will happen. We have to be more resilient and reserved during this Ramzan so that we can celebrate Eid when it comes."

PM Modi narrated Sanskrit shloka ''agni shesham, wrin shesham, vyadhi shesham tathaiva cha, Punah Punah pravardheta tasmaat shesham na kaarayet'' that translates into ''If a fire is not doused completely, a debt not repaid in full, a disease not cured completely, then all these three will keep on growing in size and become a massive problem. Therefore, it is prudent to not permit any remnants of all these three. Through this PM Modi gave the message that we should continue to fight the pandemic and maintain disciple until it ends completely.

PM Modi also paid tribute to Lord Basavanna on Basava Jayanti and greeted his devotees on this occasion. The festival is observed by people of the Lingayat community mostly in Karnataka and parts of Maharashtra, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh with much fanfare.

PM Modi asserted that COVID-19 has changed our style of celebrating festivals. Christians celebrated Easter in their homes, and said, ''It is steps like these that will help us fight COVID-19 effectively."

Meanwhile, the prime minister in his address also lauded the farmers and said that in the middle of this pandemic, the farmers are working hard to ensure that no one sleeps hungry in our country. "Each person is fighting this war as per their capacity. Some are waiving off house rent, also some labourers who are in quarantine at a school are whitewashing the school etc," said the prime minister.

He further appealed to people to maintain social distancing saying ‘Do Gajj Doori...Bahut hai Zaroori’.