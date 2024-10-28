Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the strong people-to-people connect between India and Spain, citing yoga's popularity in Spain and Spanish football's fanbase in India. Speaking after the inauguration of the Tata Aircraft Complex in Vadodara alongside Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, Modi highlighted how cultural exchanges, from yoga to football, have strengthened ties between the two nations.

“While yoga is highly popular in Spain, Spanish football is liked in India,” said Modi. Reflecting on the recent 4-0 El Clasico match, where Barcelona secured a historic victory over Real Madrid on Saturday, he noted how the game was a major topic in India, with fans matching the passion of Spanish supporters. “The discussions around Barcelona’s brilliant win were held here too. I can also tell you that there was as much banter between the fans of the two clubs in India as it would have been in Spain,” Modi added during his speech.

The event marked the unveiling of the Final Assembly Line (FAL) Plant for C295 military aircraft, a joint initiative by Tata Advanced Systems and Airbus Spain, under the "Make in India" drive to boost India’s aviation manufacturing capabilities.

Barcelona’s recent victory has had global reverberations, as the team continues to dominate under coach Hansi Flick. In a tense El Clasico, the first half remained scoreless until Robert Lewandowski broke the deadlock with a swift brace. Rising star Lamine Yamal followed, scoring to become the youngest player to net a goal in El Clasico history, and Raphinha completed the triumph at Real Madrid’s Santiago Bernabeu.

This victory not only ended Real Madrid’s 42-game unbeaten streak but also preserved Barcelona’s own La Liga record of a 43-game unbeaten run, set under former manager Ernesto Valverde between 2017 and 2018.

Modi also reflected on India and Spain’s growing partnership beyond sports, noting shared interests in food, films, and cultural exchanges, which he said continue to “strengthen our ties.” The inauguration of the Tata Aircraft Complex marked a significant step in India’s efforts to bolster indigenous manufacturing, especially in the defense sector, and foster greater collaboration with Spain.