Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday criticized the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over corruption allegations, saying he could have built a 'Sheesh Mahal' for himself but prioritized housing for the poor instead. Speaking at an event in Delhi’s Ashok Vihar, Modi emphasized the importance of providing permanent homes for all citizens and announced the allocation of 3,000 additional flats for economically weaker sections (EWS) in the city. The term 'Sheesh Mahal' has been used in Delhi’s political circles to refer to alleged irregularities in the renovation of AAP leader and former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's official residence.

PM Modi handed over keys to 1,675 newly constructed flats in Ashok Vihar, built as part of an in-situ slum rehabilitation project by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA). He described the homes as a reflection of the beneficiaries’ “new expectations and dreams.”

While interacting with residents, Modi recalled his underground days during the Emergency in 1975, stating, “Coming to Ashok Vihar today has revived memories of that time.” He also visited the Swabhiman Apartments, interacted with children, and encouraged them to work hard for a brighter future, envisioning India as a developed nation by 2047.

Residents expressed gratitude for the flats, which include modern amenities such as lifts and playgrounds. “Modiji has not only given us a roof over our heads but also a new future for our children,” said one beneficiary.

In addition to the flats, PM Modi inaugurated multiple development projects, including urban redevelopment projects at Nauroji Nagar and Sarojini Nagar.

The World Trade Centre (WTC) at Nauroji Nagar, built on the site of 600 old quarters, now offers 34 lakh square feet of premium commercial space with eco-friendly features like solar energy generation, rainwater harvesting, and a zero-discharge concept.

The General Pool Residential Accommodation (GPRA) Type-II Quarters at Sarojini Nagar feature 28 towers with over 2,500 modern residential units. The project incorporates rainwater harvesting, solar-powered waste compactors, and other sustainable practices.

PM Modi also inaugurated the CBSE Integrated Office Complex in Dwarka, a Rs 300 crore eco-friendly project with state-of-the-art facilities including an auditorium and advanced data systems.

Highlighting the government’s commitment to education, the Prime Minister laid the foundation for three projects at Delhi University worth over Rs 600 crore. These include the Eastern Campus at Surajmal Vihar, the Western Campus at Dwarka, and the Veer Savarkar College at Roshanpura, Najafgarh, all equipped with advanced educational facilities.

The Ashok Vihar flats were part of the DDA’s second in-situ rehabilitation project, aimed at providing slum residents with healthier living conditions. For every Rs 25 lakh spent on a flat, beneficiaries pay just Rs 1.42 lakh as a nominal contribution, along with Rs 30,000 for five years of maintenance.

The Prime Minister also addressed the future of housing initiatives, assuring residents that all citizens would soon have pucca houses. “I could have built a Sheesh Mahal for myself, but homes for the countrymen are more important,” he remarked.